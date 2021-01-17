How to Watch NFC Divisional Playoffs: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live For Free Without Cable

On Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This match up between the Buccaneers and the Saints is between two veteran QBs, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, who meet in the playoffs for the first time. The game is high stack as it may be Brees’ last playoff before retirement and Brady is trying to get to the conference championship for a historic 14th time.

Tampa Bay defeated the Washington Football Team in the opening Wild Card Round, while the Saints defeated the Chicago Bears.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.