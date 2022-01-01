How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Islanders to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (9-12-6, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -116, Oilers -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton take on New York. He leads the in the league with 52 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 33 assists.

The Islanders are 3-5-3 at home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.5 shots per game.

The Oilers are 8-6-1 on the road. Edmonton leads the Western Conference with 29 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with 13.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 20 total points for the Islanders, six goals and 14 assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has 10 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 24 goals and has 51 points. McDavid has 12 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-2-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Oilers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (health protocols), Anthony Beauvillier: out (health protocols), Mathew Barzal: out (covid-19).

Oilers: Devin Shore: out (covid-19).