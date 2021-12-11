How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils
- When: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST
- TV: MSG and MSG+
- Stream: Watch with 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG and MSG+, which are available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?
If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: New Jersey visits New York on 3-game road slide
By The Associated Press
New Jersey Devils (10-10-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (6-11-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)
Elmont; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -162, Devils +137; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey travels to New York looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.
The Islanders are 2-8-2 in conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 assists per game. Mathew Barzal leads them with 10 total assists.
The Devils are 4-1-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 24 total minutes.
In their last matchup on Nov. 11, New Jersey won 4-0. Dougie Hamilton recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with nine goals and has 11 points. Barzal has 7 points over the last 10 games for New York.
Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-10 in 25 games this season. Jesper Bratt has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 1-6-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.
Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body).
Devils: None listed.