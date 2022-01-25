How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Philadelphia, you can stream New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Game Preview: Flyers face the Islanders on 12-game losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (13-21-8, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (14-14-6, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -192, Flyers +161; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into the matchup with New York as losers of 12 in a row.

The Islanders are 8-11-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is last in the NHL averaging 3.8 assists per game. Mathew Barzal leads them with 17 total assists.

The Flyers are 3-8-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is 28th in the Eastern Conference with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

New York defeated Philadelphia 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 13 goals, adding four assists and collecting 17 points. Josh Bailey has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Claude Giroux has 33 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Flyers. Scott Laughton has six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Flyers: 0-8-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).