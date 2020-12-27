How to Watch New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns on CBS for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.