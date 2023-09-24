How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

No Aaron Rodgers, big problems. In their first game without the franchise quarterback who the team acquired in the offseason, it was a day of offensive struggles for the New York Jets. However, there luck could be turning as they host their winless rivals, the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Bill Belichick and the Patriots have two losses by a total of 12 points and will look to earn their first victory of the young NFL season. See which side prevails exclusively on CBS and Paramount+.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Metlife Stadium | 1 Metlife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Metlife Stadium | 1 Metlife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 TV: CBS and Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Paramount+.

Zach Wilson, who was benched twice last season for poor play, struggled against the Dallas Cowboys last week having taken over the starting job following Rodgers’ injury. Wilson completed just 12 of 27 passes for 170 yards and three interceptions. He did connect with Garrett Wilson on a long touchdown pass, but the highlights were few and far between. Breece Hall looks to be back to form after his return from an ACL injury, but he’ll need more than a handful of touches to have an impact. Linebacker Quincy Williams leads the team in tackles, while Jordan Whitehead has already picked off three passes.

On the other side of the field is Mac Jones and the Patriots, who have come up just short in contests against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. Jones has thrown for 547 yards and four touchdowns - two each to Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne. The running game has struggled with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, with the Jets providing a tough test to get things rolling. On defense, Ja’Whaun Bentley (15 tackles) and Christian Gonzalez (13 tackles, INT) have spearheaded a unit holding the opposition to an average of 24.5 points.

The New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game will be streaming on Paramount+. The NFL on CBS games are available on both the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month and on the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 monthly. With the latter premium plan, subscribers get access to a live stream of their local CBS affiliate so that they can watch all of the live sports, news, and original series from the network. Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service.

The Streamable’s recommendation is to watch with a subscription to Paramount+. In addition to being able to watch every in-market NFL on CBS game this season, you will also be able to stream Big Ten and SEC college football, UEFA soccer matches, men’s college basketball — including March Madness — and more sports, depending on which subscription plan you go with.

You can also catch all of the action on CBS with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM, or on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Paramount+?

You can watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with Paramount+.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on DIRECTV STREAM?

Check out the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Fubo?

Tune in for the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Hulu Live TV?

Watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on YouTube TV?

Enjoy the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels.

Can You Stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Can You Stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on NFL+?

If the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with NFL+.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn't offer CBS so you won't be able to stream the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game. You would be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, all of which carry NFL games.

