How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Knicks vs. Hawks Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
MSG≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight home win

Atlanta Hawks (4-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Knicks play Atlanta.

New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 7.0 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks shot 44.0% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee).

