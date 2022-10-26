 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
MSG≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York and Charlotte square off in conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Charlotte square off.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (foot).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.