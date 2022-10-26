New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York and Charlotte square off in conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Charlotte square off.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (foot).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).