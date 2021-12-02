How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, MSG, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

In New York the game is streaming on MSG. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+.

Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

This New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game won't be available on NBA League Pass since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against New York

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (14-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the league shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Alec Burks shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 8-5 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 14.1 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting on Nov. 22. DeRozan scored 31 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Burks is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

DeRozan is shooting 48.9% and averaging 25.9 points for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 100.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).