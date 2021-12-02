 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, MSG, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

In New York, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago+----
MSG≥ $84.99-----
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ and MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against New York

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (14-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the league shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Alec Burks shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 8-5 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 14.1 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting on Nov. 22. DeRozan scored 31 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Burks is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

DeRozan is shooting 48.9% and averaging 25.9 points for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 100.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.