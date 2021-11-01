 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $84.99-----
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Knicks play the Raptors on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

New York finished 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 20.8 fouls last season.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 43.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.