How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Knicks play the Raptors on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

New York finished 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 20.8 fouls last season.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 43.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).