 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) and Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 10.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Mets are 7-4 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with a mark of .430.

The Diamondbacks are 9-12 on the road. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .467.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Aaron Loup earned his first victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Stefan Crichton registered his first loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.