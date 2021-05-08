How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and SportsNet NY

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) and Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 10.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Mets are 7-4 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with a mark of .430.

The Diamondbacks are 9-12 on the road. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .467.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Aaron Loup earned his first victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Stefan Crichton registered his first loss for Arizona.