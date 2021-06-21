How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and Bally Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, .54 ERA, .51 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to face the New York Mets on Monday.

The Mets are 14-11 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .247.

The Braves are 15-18 against NL East Division opponents. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .315 is twelfth in the league. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .401.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-2. Taijuan Walker earned his fourth victory and James McCann went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for New York. Ian Anderson took his second loss for Atlanta.

