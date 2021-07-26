 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (1-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-8, 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -155, Braves +137; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will play on Monday.

The Mets are 30-15 on their home turf. New York is slugging .387 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 22-25 on the road. Atlanta has a collective .239 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with an average of .287.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-3. Will Smith recorded his second victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Seth Lugo took his first loss for New York.

