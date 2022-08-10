MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Reds, look to extend home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (44-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-0); Mets: Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -320, Reds +253; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

New York has a 37-18 record at home and a 72-39 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 44-65 overall and 20-33 in road games. The Reds are 30-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 29 home runs, 45 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .278 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Senzel has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 8-for-33 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .294 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)