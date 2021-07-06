How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Wisconsin and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Outside of Wisconsin and New York, the game will be available on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .95 ERA, .54 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -277, Brewers +229; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 25-11 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Brewers have gone 25-17 away from home. Milwaukee is slugging .378 as a unit. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .475.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Seth Lugo notched his second victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for New York. Brandon Woodruff took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.