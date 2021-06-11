How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (2-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, .62 ERA, .57 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -166, Padres +145; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Mets are 15-5 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .380 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Padres have gone 16-13 away from home. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .315 is fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .364.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Marcus Stroman secured his fifth victory and James McCann went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Chris Paddack took his fifth loss for San Diego.