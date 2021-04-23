 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

  • When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
  • TV: MASN and SportsNet NY
  • Stream: Watch with
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Erick Fedde (1-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) of the Nationals, faces Jacob deGrom (1-1, .45 ERA, .70 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) of the Mets.

The Mets are 5-3 against the rest of their division. New York’s team on-base percentage of .324 is seventh in the MLB. Brandon Nimmo leads the team with an OBP of .481.

The Nationals have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .255 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .302.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $84.99------
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

