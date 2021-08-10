 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -242, Nationals +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 33-20 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .331.

The Nationals have gone 21-32 away from home. Washington is slugging .418 as a unit. Juan Soto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-4. Paolo Espino earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI for Washington. Jerad Eickhoff registered his first loss for New York.

