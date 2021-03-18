How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Spring Training Game on March 18, 2021 Live Online

On Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

When: Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York, the game is streaming on SNY, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Nationals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on MASN all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.