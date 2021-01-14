How to Watch New York Islanders at New York Rangers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders

There is excitement building for the New York Rangers. In their line-up, they will have their 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafrenière. They will also have different face in net for the first time in fifteen years with rookie Igor Shestyorkin. Tonight will also be the debut of former first round pick K’Andre Miller and the return of the team’s stars Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad.

The Islanders were a surprise last year making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in the “bubble” playoffs. They are coming in with high expectations after re-signing Matt Barzal and Matt Martin and having most of their core returning.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.