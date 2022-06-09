How to Stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Eastern Conference Final Game 5 Live For Free Online on June 9, 2022

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

After the Rangers took the first two games at home and took an early lead in Game 3, the Lightning rebounded with Ondrej Palat scoring his franchise-record 10th game-winning playoff goal with 41 seconds left to for what could be a season-saving victory.

Then, in Game 4, the Lightning evened up the series with a 4-1 victory, and will now head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

While most NHL playoff games have not been available on ESPN+, starting with the Eastern Conference Final those that air on ESPN will be available to stream.

During the Eastern Conference Finals, you can watch this series with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the game from above the ice.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers, Lightning square off with series tied 2-2

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers for game five of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the last matchup.

New York has a 26-8-4 record in home games and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Rangers are 24-5-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 22-14-2 on the road. The Lightning are 21-8-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has scored 30 goals with 52 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has scored six goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).