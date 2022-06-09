 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Eastern Conference Final Game 5 Live For Free Online on June 9, 2022

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In New York, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

After the Rangers took the first two games at home and took an early lead in Game 3, the Lightning rebounded with Ondrej Palat scoring his franchise-record 10th game-winning playoff goal with 41 seconds left to for what could be a season-saving victory.

Then, in Game 4, the Lightning evened up the series with a 4-1 victory, and will now head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

While most NHL playoff games have not been available on ESPN+, starting with the Eastern Conference Final those that air on ESPN will be available to stream.

During the Eastern Conference Finals, you can watch this series with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the game from above the ice.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers, Lightning square off with series tied 2-2

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers for game five of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the last matchup.

New York has a 26-8-4 record in home games and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Rangers are 24-5-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 22-14-2 on the road. The Lightning are 21-8-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has scored 30 goals with 52 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has scored six goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.