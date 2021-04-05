How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees all season long.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV — otherwise you will need cable or satellite.

After dropping their opening series against the Blue Jays, the Yankees look to get back to their winning ways against the Orioles who have yet to lose this season. The Yankees will send Jordon Montgomery to the mound, while the Orioles will send Jorge Lopez.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

