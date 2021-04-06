How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV — otherwise you will need cable or satellite.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees all season long.

The Yankees defeated the Orioles in the opening game of three game set. With their star pitcher Gerrit Cole on the mound, the Yankees are looking to win their first series of the series against Baltimore. Dean Kramer will be pitching for the Orioles.

