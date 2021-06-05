 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on TV via Live Stream on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York and Boston, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -124, Red Sox +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 14-19 against AL East teams. New York has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads them with 14, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 13-6 against division opponents. Boston ranks third in the league in hitting with a .256 batting average, J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .316.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Nathan Eovaldi earned his seventh victory and Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Michael King took his third loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.