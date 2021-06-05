How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on TV via Live Stream on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York and Boston, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -124, Red Sox +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 14-19 against AL East teams. New York has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads them with 14, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 13-6 against division opponents. Boston ranks third in the league in hitting with a .256 batting average, J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .316.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Nathan Eovaldi earned his seventh victory and Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Michael King took his third loss for New York.