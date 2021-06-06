 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
YES Network≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN and YES Network + 36 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 31 Top Cable Channels

