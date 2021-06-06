MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: NESN and YES Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|YES Network
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-