MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole went seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Yankees are 19-18 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Gerrit Cole leads them with a mark of 11.5.

The Royals have gone 15-19 away from home. Kansas City is slugging .390 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .530.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-5. Jake Brentz earned his second victory and Ryan O’Hearn went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Jonathan Loaisiga registered his third loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option