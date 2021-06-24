 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -187, Royals +161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Kansas City will face off on Thursday.

The Yankees are 20-18 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .368.

The Royals are 15-20 on the road. Kansas City has hit 72 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 18, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-5. Aroldis Chapman secured his fifth victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Greg Holland registered his third loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

