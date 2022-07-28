How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees take on the Royals in first of 4-game series

Kansas City Royals (39-59, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (66-33, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -231, Royals +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees begin a four-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

New York is 66-33 overall and 37-12 in home games. The Yankees are 39-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City has a 17-29 record in road games and a 39-59 record overall. The Royals have a 14-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .320 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 14 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Aaron Judge is 16-for-39 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dozier has 20 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 9-for-27 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .270 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 4-6, .279 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: day-to-day (thumb), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)