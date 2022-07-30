MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Royals look to end 5-game road skid, play the Yankees

Kansas City Royals (39-61, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (68-33, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-0); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (8-3, 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -309, Royals +248; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will aim to stop a five-game road slide when they face the New York Yankees.

New York is 68-33 overall and 39-12 in home games. The Yankees have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.16.

Kansas City has gone 17-31 on the road and 39-61 overall. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 41 home runs, 49 walks and 89 RBI while hitting .297 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 14 home runs while slugging .456. MJ Melendez is 11-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Royals: 3-7, .265 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)