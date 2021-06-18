MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -140, Athletics +115; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Oakland will square off on Friday.

The Yankees are 17-16 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 86 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 15, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Athletics are 18-9 on the road. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the club with a mark of .374.