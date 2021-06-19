 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -130, Athletics +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Oakland will play on Saturday.

The Yankees are 17-17 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Athletics have gone 19-9 away from home. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with an OBP of .377.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-3. James Kaprielian recorded his fourth victory and Tony Kemp went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Wandy Peralta registered his second loss for New York.

