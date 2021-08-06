How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Yankees: TBD

LINE: Yankees -150, Mariners +125; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will face off on Friday.

The Yankees are 30-24 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Gerrit Cole leads them with a mark of 12.2.

The Mariners are 25-29 in road games. Seattle’s lineup has 138 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Chad Green earned his fifth victory and Joey Gallo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI for New York. Paul Sewald registered his third loss for Seattle.

