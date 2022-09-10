How to Watch NFL Icons Season 2 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Season 2 of the EPIX docuseries “NFL Icons” premieres this weekend covering some of the biggest names in football history. Coaches John Madden and Jimmy Johnson, along with legendary Chicago Bears running back Walton Payton are just a few of the names that “Icons” will cover this season. The first episode of the new season premieres on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About NFL Icons

Narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen, the engaging series pulls from decades of interviews, highlights, mic’d-up sound, and never-before-seen off-the-field moments. In addition to Madden, the football greats who will be featured in Season 2 of “NFL Icons” are NFL Hall of Famers Walter Payton (Sept. 17), Jimmy Johnson (Sept. 24), Steve Young (Oct. 1), Ray Lewis (Oct. 8), Troy Aikman (Oct. 15), Cris Carter (Oct. 22), and Tony Dungy (Oct. 29). Each episode will provide fresh insight and perspective on their careers and unique backstories in a stylized NFL Films presentation.

“We are thrilled to present Season Two of NFL Icons on EPIX,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “Our partners at NFL Films are accomplished storytellers, with unprecedented access and insight into their uniquely American subject. The NFL Icons franchise, narrated by the incomparable Rich Eisen, is a celebration of those players and coaches who have helped define what is best about the league. NFL ICONS is a great addition to EPIX’s growing list of acclaimed and entertaining docuseries.”

