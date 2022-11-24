How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 Football Games Live Online Without Cable

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving Day without football. For the 2022 Thanksgiving Day games, we once again have three games with the Buffalo Bills starting the action against Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the New England Patriots at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

When: Begins Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, FOX, and NBC

Bills vs. Lions: 12:30pm ET (CBS)

Buffalo is tied atop of the AFC East and will play their second game in a row at Ford Field in Detroit, after getting snowed out of Buffalo last week. Detroit has won three games in a row for the first time in five years. Josh Allen will look to put an end to that streak and take down Jared Goff and the Lions.

CBS is available to stream on Paramount+, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Giants vs. Cowboys: 4:30pm ET (FOX)

Tied atop of the NFC East, these two bitter rivals will face each other on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys will look for QB Dak Prescott to once again shine, while the Giants will hope that Daniel Jones can avoid Micah Parsons. Parsons is the first Dallas player with double-digit sacks in each of his first two seasons.

Fox is available to stream on Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Vikings vs. Patroits: 8:20pm ET (NBC)

In the late-night matchup, the Patriots are looking to continue their winning ways after defeating the Jets last week. While the Patriots won the game, their offense couldn’t get anything done.

The Patriots D will look to pressure QB Kirk Cousins, who was sacked seven times last week. He will try to get the ball to Justin Jefferson, but may have to look to TE T.J. Hockenson if he can’t. Mac Jones will have to be better than he was last week if New England is to beat Minnesota.

NBC is available to stream on Peacock, Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Thanksgiving Day Football live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

