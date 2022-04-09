 Skip to Content
Kids' Choice Awards

How to Watch ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

It’s time to celebrate the best children’s TV shows, movies, songs, and more from the past year. The “Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022” premieres this weekend live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It all kicks off on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. It will air on four of Nickelodeon’s channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick. You can watch the awards show for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’

About ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022” wouldn’t be complete without oodles and oodles of slimings, which will be tallied up on-screen for viewers alongside celebrity appearances and wild pranks. This year’s show is hosted by actress “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow are set to perform at the awards show.

‘Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022’ Nominees

Favorite Kids TV Show of 2022

  • Are You Afraid of the Dark?

    October 11, 2019

    Each season of this horror anthology series follows a different group of kids, members of the Midnight Society, as they discover terrifying curses and creatures.

  • Danger Force

    March 28, 2020

    Captain Man has a new crew of superhero sidekicks - Danger Force. Captain Man and Schwoz create a fake school to train the kids to harness their uncontrollable superpowers to fight crime.

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

    November 12, 2019

    A group of East High students countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.” Showmances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.

  • Raven's Home

    July 21, 2017

    Best friends Raven and Chelsea, now both divorced mothers, are raising their children in a house together. Their house is turned upside down when they realize one of Raven’s children inherited the same psychic abilities as their mother.

  • That Girl Lay Lay

    September 23, 2021

    That Girl Lay Lay follows Lay Lay, the perfect hype girl and best friend that anyone could ever want from their personal affirmation app. Struggling to make her mark at school and needing a best friend to talk to, Sadie wishes upon a star that Lay Lay was real and could help teach her how to stand out. When her wish comes true and Lay Lay is magically brought to life, the two friends learn that when they are together, they can accomplish anything, and navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.

  • The Baby-Sitters Club

    July 3, 2020

    In this contemporary take on the beloved book series, five best friends launch a baby-sitting business that’s big on fun and adventure.

Favorite Cartoon of 2022

  • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

    September 18, 2020

    Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

  • Looney Tunes Cartoons

    May 27, 2020

    A series of short form cartoons starring the iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.

  • SpongeBob SquarePants

    May 1, 1999

    Deep down in the Pacific Ocean in the subterranean city of Bikini Bottom lives a square yellow sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob lives in a pineapple with his pet snail, Gary, loves his job as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab, and has a knack for getting into all kinds of trouble without really trying. When he’s not getting on the nerves of his cranky next door neighbor Squidward, SpongeBob can usually be found smack in the middle of all sorts of strange situations with his best buddy, the simple yet lovable starfish, Patrick, or his thrill-seeking surfer-girl squirrel pal, Sandy Cheeks.

  • Teen Titans Go!

    April 23, 2013

    Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg return in all-new, comedic adventures. They may be super heroes who save the world every day … but somebody still has to do the laundry!

  • The Loud House

    May 2, 2016

    Welcome to the Loud House, where life can get pretty crazy. One boy, TEN girls?! Lincoln Loud wouldn’t change it for the world!

  • The Smurfs

    April 18, 2021

    Blue and small, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs might be hard to tell apart at first. However, each Smurf is a distinct individual with his or her own personality, their names say it all!

Favorite Movie of 2022

  • Cinderella

    September 3, 2021

    Cinderella, an orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, has big dreams and with the help of her Fabulous Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

  • Clifford the Big Red Dog

    November 10, 2021

    As Emily struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love.

  • Jungle Cruise

    July 28, 2021

    Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

  • Space Jam: A New Legacy

    July 8, 2021

    When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

    December 15, 2021

    When Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him regain his anonymity with a magic spell. But when the spell goes wrong, Spider-Man faces a battle against a rogue’s gallery from his past. As the emotional toll grows, Peter must face the most difficult choice of his life.

    The film is a delight for anyone who’s followed the Spider-saga since its cinematic beginnings. Be sure to watch the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.

  • Tom & Jerry

    February 10, 2021

    Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse.

Favorite Animated Movie of 2022

  • Luca

    June 17, 2021

    Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

  • Encanto

    November 24, 2021

    The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

  • PAW Patrol: The Movie

    August 9, 2021

    Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

  • Sing 2

    December 1, 2021

    Buster and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, he and his singers must sneak into the Crystal Entertainment offices, run by the ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal, where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-isolated Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

  • The Boss Baby: Family Business

    July 1, 2021

    The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

    August 14, 2020

    When his best friend Gary is suddenly snatched away, SpongeBob takes Patrick on a madcap mission far beyond Bikini Bottom to save their pink-shelled pal.

You can find a full list of nominees here.

How to Stream Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022” live on Nickelodeon using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: TeenNick and Nicktoons

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: TeenNick and Nicktoons

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Kids Extra
Includes: TeenNick, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Nickelodeon + 31 Top Cable Channels

Check out a preview for the 2022 'Kids' Choice Awards':

