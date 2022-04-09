How to Watch ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to celebrate the best children’s TV shows, movies, songs, and more from the past year. The “Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022” premieres this weekend live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It all kicks off on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. It will air on four of Nickelodeon’s channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick. You can watch the awards show for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’

About ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022” wouldn’t be complete without oodles and oodles of slimings, which will be tallied up on-screen for viewers alongside celebrity appearances and wild pranks. This year’s show is hosted by actress “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow are set to perform at the awards show.

‘Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022’ Nominees

Favorite Movie of 2022 Cinderella September 3, 2021 Cinderella, an orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, has big dreams and with the help of her Fabulous Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

Clifford the Big Red Dog November 10, 2021 As Emily struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love.

Jungle Cruise July 28, 2021 Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Space Jam: A New Legacy July 8, 2021 When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

Spider-Man: No Way Home December 15, 2021 When Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him regain his anonymity with a magic spell. But when the spell goes wrong, Spider-Man faces a battle against a rogue’s gallery from his past. As the emotional toll grows, Peter must face the most difficult choice of his life. The film is a delight for anyone who’s followed the Spider-saga since its cinematic beginnings. Be sure to watch the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.

Tom & Jerry February 10, 2021 Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse.

Favorite Animated Movie of 2022 Luca June 17, 2021 Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Encanto November 24, 2021 The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

PAW Patrol: The Movie August 9, 2021 Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Sing 2 December 1, 2021 Buster and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, he and his singers must sneak into the Crystal Entertainment offices, run by the ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal, where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-isolated Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

The Boss Baby: Family Business July 1, 2021 The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run August 14, 2020 When his best friend Gary is suddenly snatched away, SpongeBob takes Patrick on a madcap mission far beyond Bikini Bottom to save their pink-shelled pal.

How to Stream Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022” live on Nickelodeon using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options