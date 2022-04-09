How to Watch ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
It’s time to celebrate the best children’s TV shows, movies, songs, and more from the past year. The “Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022” premieres this weekend live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It all kicks off on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. It will air on four of Nickelodeon’s channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick. You can watch the awards show for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
How to Watch ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’
- When: Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT
- TV: Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
About ‘Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022’
“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022” wouldn’t be complete without oodles and oodles of slimings, which will be tallied up on-screen for viewers alongside celebrity appearances and wild pranks. This year’s show is hosted by actress “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow are set to perform at the awards show.
‘Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022’ Nominees
Favorite Kids TV Show of 2022
-
Are You Afraid of the Dark?October 11, 2019
Each season of this horror anthology series follows a different group of kids, members of the Midnight Society, as they discover terrifying curses and creatures.
-
Danger ForceMarch 28, 2020
Captain Man has a new crew of superhero sidekicks - Danger Force. Captain Man and Schwoz create a fake school to train the kids to harness their uncontrollable superpowers to fight crime.
-
High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesNovember 12, 2019
A group of East High students countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.” Showmances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.
-
Raven's HomeJuly 21, 2017
Best friends Raven and Chelsea, now both divorced mothers, are raising their children in a house together. Their house is turned upside down when they realize one of Raven’s children inherited the same psychic abilities as their mother.
-
That Girl Lay LaySeptember 23, 2021
That Girl Lay Lay follows Lay Lay, the perfect hype girl and best friend that anyone could ever want from their personal affirmation app. Struggling to make her mark at school and needing a best friend to talk to, Sadie wishes upon a star that Lay Lay was real and could help teach her how to stand out. When her wish comes true and Lay Lay is magically brought to life, the two friends learn that when they are together, they can accomplish anything, and navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.
-
The Baby-Sitters ClubJuly 3, 2020
In this contemporary take on the beloved book series, five best friends launch a baby-sitting business that’s big on fun and adventure.
Favorite Cartoon of 2022
-
Jurassic World: Camp CretaceousSeptember 18, 2020
Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.
-
Looney Tunes CartoonsMay 27, 2020
A series of short form cartoons starring the iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.
-
SpongeBob SquarePantsMay 1, 1999
Deep down in the Pacific Ocean in the subterranean city of Bikini Bottom lives a square yellow sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob lives in a pineapple with his pet snail, Gary, loves his job as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab, and has a knack for getting into all kinds of trouble without really trying. When he’s not getting on the nerves of his cranky next door neighbor Squidward, SpongeBob can usually be found smack in the middle of all sorts of strange situations with his best buddy, the simple yet lovable starfish, Patrick, or his thrill-seeking surfer-girl squirrel pal, Sandy Cheeks.
-
Teen Titans Go!April 23, 2013
Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg return in all-new, comedic adventures. They may be super heroes who save the world every day … but somebody still has to do the laundry!
-
The Loud HouseMay 2, 2016
Welcome to the Loud House, where life can get pretty crazy. One boy, TEN girls?! Lincoln Loud wouldn’t change it for the world!
-
The SmurfsApril 18, 2021
Blue and small, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs might be hard to tell apart at first. However, each Smurf is a distinct individual with his or her own personality, their names say it all!
Favorite Movie of 2022
-
CinderellaSeptember 3, 2021
Cinderella, an orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, has big dreams and with the help of her Fabulous Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.
-
Clifford the Big Red DogNovember 10, 2021
As Emily struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love.
-
Jungle CruiseJuly 28, 2021
Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.
-
Space Jam: A New LegacyJuly 8, 2021
When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.
-
Spider-Man: No Way HomeDecember 15, 2021
When Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him regain his anonymity with a magic spell. But when the spell goes wrong, Spider-Man faces a battle against a rogue’s gallery from his past. As the emotional toll grows, Peter must face the most difficult choice of his life.
The film is a delight for anyone who’s followed the Spider-saga since its cinematic beginnings. Be sure to watch the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.
-
Tom & JerryFebruary 10, 2021
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse.
Favorite Animated Movie of 2022
-
LucaJune 17, 2021
Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.
-
EncantoNovember 24, 2021
The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
-
PAW Patrol: The MovieAugust 9, 2021
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.
-
Sing 2December 1, 2021
Buster and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, he and his singers must sneak into the Crystal Entertainment offices, run by the ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal, where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-isolated Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.
-
The Boss Baby: Family BusinessJuly 1, 2021
The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.
-
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the RunAugust 14, 2020
When his best friend Gary is suddenly snatched away, SpongeBob takes Patrick on a madcap mission far beyond Bikini Bottom to save their pink-shelled pal.
You can find a full list of nominees here.
How to Stream Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2022” live on Nickelodeon using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $69.99
Includes: Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: TeenNick and Nicktoons
Price: $69.99
Includes: Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. + 31 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: TeenNick and Nicktoons