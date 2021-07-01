How to Watch ‘No Sudden Move’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for an action-packed crime thriller to enjoy this weekend, No Sudden Move is one movie you don’t want to miss. You can stream No Sudden Move HBO Max starting Thursday, July 1. You can watch it with HBO Max.

How to Watch No Sudden Move For Free

When: Thursday, July 1 at 12:01 am PT

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

The film is set in 1954 Detroit and features several small-time criminals whose job is to steal a document. After the mysterious task doesn’t go as planned, they attempt to track down who hired them and get the answers they need. They end up going through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

No Sudden Move stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, with Ray Liotta and Bill Duke.

You cannot get a free trial directly from HBO Max, but there are other ways to watch No Sudden Move for free.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you have Hulu and have not tried HBO Max through Hulu, you can take advantage of a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max.

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

3. Sign-up For HBO Max

Since HBO Max doesn’t have its own free trial, you can sign up for one month and watch No Sudden Move before your subscription is up.

How to Get HBO Max

On What Devices Can You Stream HBO Max?

You can watch HBO Max on Android TV, Apple TV, Android Phone/Tablet (4.1+), Xbox, Samsung Smart TV (2016+), iPhone/iPad (iOS 8.0+), Google Chromecast, Web Browsers, PlayStation, VIZIO Smart TV (2016+ via Cast or AirPlay 2), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2 ), Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.