How to Watch 2021 Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Friday, January 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the #14 Northwestern Wildcats face the Auburn Tigers from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Auburn Tigers

After nearly defeating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, Northwestern finds themself in a Bowl Game after not qualifying last year.

Auburn, who fired their coach earlier this season, has seen Bo Nix lead the offense at QB with Tank Bigsby scoring 5 TDs from the backfield. Both Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz have been the top targets for Nix.

Northwestern will have Peyton Ramsey at QB who threw nine touchdowns, but has been prone to throw interceptions. In the backfield, they will see Drake Anderson get most of the carries.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options