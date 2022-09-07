MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Braves take on the Athletics after Grissom's 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (85-51, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-86, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (9-4, 2.67 ERA, .98 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -240, Athletics +197; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics after Vaughn Grissom’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Oakland has a 22-45 record at home and a 50-86 record overall. The Athletics are 12-22 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta is 85-51 overall and 38-26 in road games. The Braves have a 66-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)