How to Watch Orioles vs. Athletics Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and NBC Sports California

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Baltimore heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by John Means. Means threw seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Oakland.

Orioles: Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) and A’s: Jesus Luzardo (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts will pitch.

The Athletics are 8-7 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 33 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with six, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Orioles are 8-4 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .337.

The Orioles won the last meeting 3-2. John Means secured his third victory and Mullins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Baltimore. Mike Fiers registered his first loss for Oakland.