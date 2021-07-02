 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-7, 4.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -105, Red Sox -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Athletics are 26-20 on their home turf. Oakland’s lineup has 103 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads the club with 20 homers.

The Red Sox are 24-14 on the road. Boston has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Rafael Devers leads them with 20, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-1. Garrett Richards recorded his third victory and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Boston. Sean Manaea registered his second loss for Oakland.

