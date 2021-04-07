Streaming TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers on April 7, 2021 Live Without Cable

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

After losing to the Dodgers last night, the A’s have started the season with six straight losses. LA’s will send newly acquired Trevor Bauer, who struggled in his opening outing, against Jesus Luzardo of Oakland.

If you are a Dodgers fan in Los Angeles, you can stream the game on Spectrum SportsNet LA, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

In Oakland and the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

