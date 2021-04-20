How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Doubleheader Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Minnesota Twins. The Doubleheader will be airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins
- When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Game 1 - 6:30PM ET / Game 2 - 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV]. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels