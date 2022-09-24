How to Watch New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. While in New York, the game is streaming on WPIX.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Mets face the Athletics leading series 1-0

New York Mets (96-56, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-96, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.32 ERA, .59 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -382, Athletics +306; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 25-51 at home and 55-96 overall. The Athletics have gone 31-17 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 46-30 in road games and 96-56 overall. The Mets have a 75-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 23 home runs while slugging .441. Dermis Garcia is 6-for-34 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 doubles, 37 home runs and 121 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)