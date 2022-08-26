How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In the Bay Area, including Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

This Yankees game is one of the 21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Yankees bring win streak into game against the Athletics

New York Yankees (77-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-80, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-0, 1.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -234, Athletics +192; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 46-80 record overall and a 20-43 record at home. The Athletics have gone 19-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has a 32-28 record in road games and a 77-48 record overall. The Yankees have a 34-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 41 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .255 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 48 home runs for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)