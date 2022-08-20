How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In the Bay Area, Seattle, and most of the Northwest, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Since there are three game airing on FOX at the same time, this game is not available in all markets. If you live outside of the Pacific Northwest, it is unlikely that FOX is carrying the game in your market.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (66-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-77, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -185, Athletics +156; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners looking to stop their six-game home losing streak.

Oakland has gone 17-40 in home games and 43-77 overall. The Athletics are 29-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 66-54 record overall and a 35-28 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 30-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .249 for the Athletics. Vimael Machin is 9-for-28 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 5-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)