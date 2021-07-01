MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -178, Rangers +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against Texas.

The Athletics are 16-16 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 103 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads the club with 20, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Rangers are 11-19 against the rest of their division. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .382.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-1. Chris Bassitt earned his ninth victory and Frank Schwindel went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Kolby Allard registered his fourth loss for Texas.