How to Watch Ohio State’s 2023 Football Spring Game Live Online Without Cable

Despite losing the College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year's Eve, many fans around Buckeye Nation believe that their team was just a play or two away from winning a national championship. However, with quarterback C.J. Stroud set to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ryan Day and his staff need to find a new signal caller, rebuild their offensive line, and solidify a defense that made progress in 2022, but wasn't at its best against top-quality opponents. The college football world will get to see how much progress has been made at OSU's spring game on Saturday, April 15 at 12 noon ET on Big Ten Network.

About Ohio State's 2023 Football Spring Game

On Saturday, April 15, the Ohio State football team will take to the field at the cathedral of college football Ohio Stadium for the first time since late November when the Buckeyes lost for the second time in a row to their archrivals from the University of Michigan. Since then, a lot has changed for OSU. They fell to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs 42-41 in the Peach Bowl, before the Dawgs obliterated the TCU Horned Frogs (who had beaten the Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl) by the embarrassing score of 65-7.

The Buckeyes’ two-time Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud is no longer in Columbus as he prepares to be taken atop the NFL Draft, which a majority of analysts believing that he will be taken No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Ryan Day needs to find his next great QB and if hoping that former five-star prospect Kyle McCord is that guy.

Having sat behind Stroud for two years, McCord will now have the opportunity to throw to his high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr., the unquestioned best receiver in college football. The other signal caller competing for the job is sophomore Devin Brown, but he will be out of the spring game after injuring his hand in practice last week, so all eyes will be on McCord.

The Buckeyes still have work to do in order to solidify an offensive line that has seen two players depart that are projected to be taken in the first round of this month’s draft. There is also work to be done in the secondary, where the Buckeyes welcomed in a pair of transfers that they hope will help solidify a unit that was hit-or-miss at best in 2022.

What devices can you use to stream Ohio State's 2023 Football Spring Game?

You can watch Big Ten Network on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

