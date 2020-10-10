How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama on ESPN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Ole Miss Rebels face the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.