2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch US Women’s Hockey Team vs. Finland Preliminary Game Live For Free Without Cable

The United States Women’s Hockey Team looks to add a second consecutive Olympic gold medal to the collection during the 2022 Olympic Games from Beijing, and their quest starts in a game against Finland. Can the US capture gold once more? Or will the Fins put a damper on their early parade? You can stream the game on Thursday, February 3, at 8:10 AM ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Olympic Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Finland

You can also stream the game with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Background

The US Women’s hockey team is one of the top five teams in the world, up there in the pantheon of greats with Canada, Russia, Finland, and Germany. The world stage offers a great opportunity for the US to remind the world that they are the defending champs, the world’s number one team — and that the tourney runs through them.

How to Stream USA vs. Finland for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch USA vs. Finland live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options