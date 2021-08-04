2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Olympic Women’s Soccer Bronze Medal Game - US v. Australia - Live Online For Free
A stunning 1-0 loss to Canada in the Olympic semifinals has the US Women’s National Soccer Team just hoping to leave Tokyo with a bronze medal. The Americans face Australia, who they defeated in exhibition play, for the bronze Wednesday morning on USA Network.
How to Watch the USWNT vs. Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal Game
- When: Thursday, August 5 at 4 AM ET (Live) / 8:30 PM ET (Replay)
- TV: USA Network (Live) / NBCSN (Replay)
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. The gold medal game between Canada and Sweden will also air on Thursday, August 5.
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
US Women’s Soccer Schedule for August 5
Stream with Free Trial
Stream with Free Trial
All Live TV Streaming Options
USWNT Falls To Canada, Will Compete For Olympic Bronze Medal
2020 Summer Olympics
