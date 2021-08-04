 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics Soccer
USA Network NBC Sports Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Olympic Women’s Soccer Bronze Medal Game - US v. Australia - Live Online For Free

Jeff Kotuby

A stunning 1-0 loss to Canada in the Olympic semifinals has the US Women’s National Soccer Team just hoping to leave Tokyo with a bronze medal. The Americans face Australia, who they defeated in exhibition play, for the bronze Wednesday morning on USA Network.

How to Watch the USWNT vs. Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal Game

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. The gold medal game between Canada and Sweden will also air on Thursday, August 5.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

US Women’s Soccer Schedule for August 5

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Thursday, August 5 Quarterfinals Live 4 AM ET USA Network Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 Quarterfinals Replay 8:30 PM ET - 11 PM ET NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the US Women’s Soccer Bronze Medal Match at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Soccer Team Bronze Medal Match using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
USA Network--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

USWNT Falls To Canada, Will Compete For Olympic Bronze Medal

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.